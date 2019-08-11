CBS News obtains arrest affidavit of El Paso shooting suspect

ELPASO, Texas- (CBS) A big rally was held in El Paso on Saturday, August 10, as Latino leaders demand the Texas legislature take up a ban on assault weapons.

The city continues to struggle with the horrific shooting that killed 22 people. Now, new documents show the attack was racially motivated.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius confessed, saying he used an “AK-47 shooting multiple innocent victims.” A detective wrote in the affidavit his targets were “Mexicans.”



