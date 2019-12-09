CCU student faces child porn charges after tip about photos from gaming site chatroom

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Coastal Carolina University student faces child porn charges after police received an anonymous tip about photos from a gaming site chatroom.

Officials with the CCU Department of Public Safety said they received a Silent Witness submission about possible child pornography on an app called Discord. Discord is a free app designed for video gaming communities to share photos, texts and videos in chat areas during games.

The tipster named a CCU student as a person of interest. Campus police said a link through mideiafire.com was provided containing the files mentioned and supported the complaint. Mediafire.com is a file hosting and sharing site.

Christian Jeremiah Baker, 18, of Florence, was charged on Dec. 6 with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors. Campus police say the incident happened in September.

According to officials at CCU, after being notified of his arrest the university restricted Baker from the campus. The university says the measure is “taken during the University administrative process to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation.”

Baker has been released from J. Reuben Long on a $20,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.