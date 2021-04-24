 

 

CDC and FDA resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine

News

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After 11 days, the FDA and the CDC say the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine is once again a recommended option, for those seeking a vaccine.

“We’re confident that the Jansen covid-19 vaccine meets our robust standards for safety effectiveness and quality,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.

The federal agencies recommended the pause after six cases of a rare blood clotting disorder, out of nearly 8 million vaccines.

“Both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh it’s known and potential risks,” Woodcock said.

However, those who get the vaccine will also get a warning about the risk of the side effect, especially for women under age 60. The CDC says federal and state health officials should fully utilize the single-dose vaccine, which is easier than others to ship and store.

“I do think that there’s plenty of people who are interested in the J&J vaccine, if just for convenience,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Walensky says despite an increasing supply of vaccines, officials have seen a drop in the daily number of doses administered.

“We will continue to increase accessibility and make it easier and easier for Americans to get a shot,” White House COVID Response Lead Coordinator Jeffrey Zeints said.

Zeints says federal health officials plan to ramp up efforts to encourage every American to get a vaccine, as soon as possible.

