CDC recommendations for a safe Halloween

(CBS News) – Halloween is right around the corner. Traditional trick-or-treating should be discouraged this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

According to the CDC guidance, many traditional Halloween activities, like trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, and haunted houses can be high-risk for spreading the coronavirus. Federal health officials ranked some popular Halloween activities from low to high risk.

LOWER RISK ACTIVITIES (according to the CDC):
•Carving and decorating pumpkins with members of your household
•Carving and decorating pumpkins outside with friends and neighbors (socially distanced)
•Virtual Halloween costume contest
•Halloween movie night with members of your household
•Decorating your home

MODERATE RISK ACTIVITIES (according to the CDC):
•Lining up individually wrapped candy bags at the end of your driveway for trick-or-treaters to grab
•Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard with sanitizing and social distancing rules in place
•Outdoor costume parties where people wear protective masks and stay more than 6 feet apart (a costume mask is not a substitute for a protective cloth mask)

HIGHER RISK ACTIVITIES (according to the CDC):
•Traditional trick-or-treating
•Crowded indoor costume parties
•Indoor haunted houses
•Hayrides or tractor rides with people you don’t live with

The CDC provides a list of additional guidance and activities for Halloween and other upcoming holidays.

The CDC says to check and follow your local and state rules and regulations, and do not participate in any festivities if you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who does.

