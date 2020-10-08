Ceiling fan recall: light globe could fall and shatter

Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Co. LTD, of China is recalling about 280,000 of its Kingsberry Breeze indoor ceiling fans manufactured before December 2018. 

The company says the light globe can fall from its housing, posing an impact and laceration injury hazards. HKC-US has received 76 reports of the light globe falling, including four laceration injuries.

The bronze finish fans come with five reversible blades in a distressed mocha finish and have a 70-inch blade span.  The fans also come with a frosted glass light and a remote control.  The manufacture date in MM-YYYY format can be found on a label on top of the motor housing.

Manufacture date can be found on a label on top of motor housing

The fans were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from April 2010 through December 2018 for about $230.

Consumers should immediately contact HKC to request a new owner’s manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation of the light globe.

The company can be reached at 877-239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or online at www.hkcfans.com.

