BIRMINGHAM (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils Boys Basketball team, led by head coach Charles Burkett, is moving on to the AHSAA 7A Boys Final Four. This comes as the team took down the Fairhope Pirates in the Elite 8 round.

After the victory Burkett stated, “I mean, It just speaks volumes to the players that we have in the program. You know, I came in with a dream and with a plan and and they followed suit. I’ve been telling them the whole time that this is where we’re going. You can’t win it if you don’t be there. So that’s pretty much it. But it’s just such a special group. I mean, I can go on and on about that, but I think we’re just now peaking. And fortunately for us, it’s at the right time”.

Congratulations to the Red Devils for making it to the Final Four. You can see highlights from their matchup against Fairhope in the video player above.