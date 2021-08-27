Central Red Devils feel fully prepared for first home game

Phenix City, Al (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils started off the 2021 season with a big time 42-23 road win over the Peach County Trojans. In week two, Central will play their first home game at Garrett Harrison Stadium and host the Eufaula Tigers.



This home opener will give the Devils a better sense of their home stadium, because last season’s first game happened on short notice. In the 2020 season, Central opened up their season at home against the Hoover Buccaneers but that game wasn’t set until Wednesday of that week. So this time around the Red Devils welcome the chance to have a full normal week of preparation.



“Last year’s first home game you had about 24 hours to prepare for it with Hoover finding out on Wednesday night. Where this time we got a little bit more time to prepare for it. Overall it’s nice to be able to know what short of what you’re walking into,” said Central head coach Patrick Nix.



“It’s tough to have two days to prepare especially a game against Hoover. I know like the student section is excited to actually be able to come and support us,” said senior quarterback Caleb Nix.



For some of the Devils getting to play at this stadium in Phenix City is like a dream come true.



“I feel great because when they played Eufaula last year, I was at the game. Now I’m playing with them now it’s like dream to reality,” said senior running back Jordan Moultrie.



You’ll see the full highlights of this game the WRBL PrepZone on News 3. The PrepZone kicks off at 11:15 pm Eastern.