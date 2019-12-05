CEO of Alabama Space & Rocket Center to resign

Breaking News
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – The chief executive of one of Alabama’s top tourist attractions is resigning.

A state commission says Deborah Barnhart is stepping down as CEO of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

Barnhart’s departure was announced Thursday, but a statement says she will remain on the job through the end of the year.

The state-owned museum includes artifacts dating back to the dawn of the space age.

It’s also the home of Space Camp, which gives students a hands-on experience with science and technology.

The statement says Barnhart is pursuing other projects elsewhere. She was named to the position in 2010.

