Ceremony honors fallen officers killed in line of duty

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)– Americus Ga. and Sumter County locals gathered at the Sumter County Fairgrounds for National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

The Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hosted the National Peace Officer Memorial Day Ceremony. This ceremony was held at 1 p.m., to honor fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty. Family members who were in attendance were given a reef in honor of their loved one. Juvenile Justice Instructor Loretta Kitchens wants to thank the community for supporting them.

“A day like today can shine light on all of this coming together. You’ve got bikers, you’ve got people from all over and different areas and we just like to thank the people of the community for showing up,” Kitchens said.

At the end of the ceremony, the Chief of Police and Sheriff were presented a check for one thousand dollars to go towards the Smarr Smith Foundation. The Smarr Smith Foundation is a non-profit organization that honors relationships between law enforcement and the community.

The ceremony was also in conjunction with the Americus car and bike show. Attendees were able to enjoy food from vendors, snow cones and other activities. Kitchens said she hopes today’s event will bridge the gap between the community and officers.

“Im so happy about today because it can show the people of our county and our city that we all can still work well together. Everything doesn’t have to be bad all the time we really want you to know that there are some good police officers out there,” Kitchens said.