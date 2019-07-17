Chambers Co. Drug Task Force arrests 24 people on various drug charges

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) Two dozen people find themselves facing various charges in a large drug investigation in East Alabama.

Agents with the Chambers county Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted several operations resulting in the execution of six search warrants, numerous traffic stops and the arrest of 24 individuals on 67 charges.

The operations ran through June 29th to July 16th.

Arrests made are as follows:

6/29/2019

Sommer Andrews of Lanett 38 – Possession of a Controlled Substance x4 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

7/3/2019

Kelvoski Marbury of Lanett 27 – Possession of Marijuana 1st – Possession of a Controlled Substance Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Alexis Hill of Cusseta 20 – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Possession of a Controlled Substance Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

7/4/2019

Kristy Myers 44 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sarah Knight 35 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 – Possession of marijuana 2nd

Andrew Watson 33 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 – Possession of marijuana 2nd

7/5/2019

Andrew Sivell 39 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Trafficking in a controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

7/11/2019

Marc Abney 36 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 and Drug Paraphernalia

7/12/2019

Micheal Fulgum 39 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance – possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia.

Barry Myers 52 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 1st – Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x2.

Jamie Ray Smith 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Kentabious Shealy 32 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia and 5 FTA’s.

Brian Michael Spears 36 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia.

Ashley Abney 28 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Jimmie Lee Crowder 49 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Gregory Peterson 40 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Temini Wallace 46 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Jessica Short 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 1st.

Susan Mason 57 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Jessica Meacham 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

William Frank Henry 37 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

7/14/2019

Detreile Devon Jones 23 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia.

7/15/2019

Maurice Fears 22 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

7/16/2019

Emily Fulgum-Smith 36 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

To report drug crimes please contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334-756-0570.