Chambers Co. superintendent candidate offering reward after bullets strike his home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A candidate for Chambers County School Superintendent is offering a $3200 reward after his home was hit by bullets during a weekend shooting while his family slept.

Casey Chambley tells News 3 the shooting happened early Saturday while he was home with his children. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating.

Chambley sent the following statement to News 3 along with pictures of his house riddled with bullet holes:

“At approximately 5:40 am EST on Saturday, March 28, 2020, I was awakened by a very loud noise that sounded as if someone was rapidly beating on my back-patio door or windows. The loud noise startled me in a way that I was not sure if someone was trying to forcefully enter my home. I quickly grabbed my firearm and then turned on all outside lights. I didn’t hear any other loud noises and then called 911. I explained to the dispatcher what I thought may have happened and requested a deputy. She then told me that someone else had also made a call approximately 5-6 mins earlier reporting loud gunshots being fired. I met the deputy in my front yard as he arrived at my home. We did not find anything alarming as we looked around the front and side yard of my home. As we entered the back yard, I saw the white cover screen of an outdoor speaker lying on the back-patio. As we got closer, we could tell that it had been shot. We then saw that a bullet had also hit the top portion of a door that enters my garage and then entered the garage area. As other deputies arrived, we began to inspect the roadside of my home and found multiple bullet holes that had penetrated the brick facade. I then also found where another shot had entered my AC unit. In total, we found two shots from the back-patio area, eight shots that entered the home, and one that entered the AC unit. At dawn, I went to the road and found 10 shell casing along the side of the road. I left them alone and made another call to the Sheriff’s department. Later that morning, an investigator arrived and collected all the information and evidence from the scene. I and my two children were in the home at the time of the incident. Luckily, no one was injured from the gunfire. However, my two children are very shaking up and confused about why someone would do this. We love spending time outdoors as a family, swimming, throwing a baseball, or shooting the basketball. After this event, my two boys don’t even want to go outside without me being with them. We have all just camped out and slept in the living room for the past few nights. It’s sad when your children do not feel safe in their own yard and home. I wish I knew the motive behind this cowardly terroristic act. There is currently a $3,200 reward for the arrest and conviction of the parties responsible for these crimes.”











If you have any information you are urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.