CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Tragedy strikes the Chambers County Sheriff’s office as Sheriff Sid Lockhart confirms one of their deputies was killed in the line of duty on the deputies’ second anniversary with the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, Deputy J’Mar Abel was assisting Roanoke Police Department in a vehicle chase. Deputy Abel lost control of his vehicle on County Road 278. Deputy Abel was transported to West Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputy Abel was with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for 2-years, with today being his anniversary with the department.

Please keep Deputy Abel’s family and friends, as well as the brothers and sisters of the Sheriff’s Office, in your thoughts and prayer.

Arrangements will be posted when determined.