Chambers County person connected to WF Burns school tests positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley school is notifying parents an individual connected to their school has tested positive for COVID-19.

WF Burns shared the news Wednesday morning on their social media accounts.

The statement is below:

Earlier today we were contacted and we have a confirmed case of COVID-19 at WF Burns. While it is unknown when this individual contracted the virus, this family was advised by the ADPH to contact everyone that the individual has had contact with over the last two weeks. Therefore, out of our responsibility to you and your family, we are sending this notification to inform you that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with this individual.

We encourage you to monitor yourselves and your family for the following symptoms:

fever

cough

body aches

shortness of breath

If you should develop one or more of these symptoms, please CALL your doctor or nearest urgent care for guidance. If shortness of breath is severe, seek emergency treatment via an Emergency Dept. (please call ahead) or 911 (please make them aware of potential exposure).

Please continue to practice social distancing by remaining at home with your family unless it is for work or obtaining essential items like food and medicine. Practice good hand washing and respiratory etiquette for coughs and sneezes. Should a family member develop the symptoms listed, please isolate this person from other members of the family and your pets.

The CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html is an excellent resource to find reliable answers to your questions.

We encourage you to educate yourselves on what you can do to protect yourself and your family. Please know that we have only your safety and well-being at heart and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed on our website.