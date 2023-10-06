CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators allege a bondswoman in East Alabama stole money from an inmate she was supposed to be helping get out of jail, by using her credit card to also pay a balance owed to the bondswoman by another inmate.

Leah Nicole Beaulieu, 33, is facing charges of alleged credit card fraud and alleged theft of property, according to court documents obtained through the District Court of Chambers County.

The charges stem from an incident believed to have occurred between July 15, 2023, and July 18, 2023. Investigators allege Beaulieu used an inmate’s debit card to get them a bond, and then used the card to pay a balance owed to Beaulieu by another inmate without the cardholder’s permission. The value of the property was reported to be $500.00. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty. We have not yet been able to speak with Beaulieu or her attorney to get her side.

Investigators say Beaulieu is no longer working as a bondswoman as her license was revoked in an unrelated matter.