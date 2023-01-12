VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County Deputy was arrested for steroid-related drug allegations while he was on patrol duty Wednesday night.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Deputy Sheriff Mark McManus was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (liquid form of anabolic steroids and Pregabalen) by members of the Chambers County Drug Task Force.

“At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest took place in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley. The investigation is ongoing,” said Major Mike Parrish.

McManus was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility and booked. He was later released on a $10,000 bond. McManus tendered his resignation as a deputy sheriff following the arrest.

Sheriff Sid Lockhart says he would like to thank the members of the Chambers County Drug Task Force for their professional efforts in this and all investigations.