PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Columbus, Georgia’s Emergency Manager and Director of Homeland Security Chance Corbett spent the morning of April 7 leading a seminar on active shooter situations for Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) faculty, staff and administrators.

According to a press release from CVCC, the intention of the seminar was to teach effective response to active shooter scenarios.

“This training seminar is just one of the steps we are taking to ensure that our campus remains a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who learns, works, and visits here,” CVCC President Jackie Screws said.

This training was one of many that Corbett has taught since he started giving these classes in 2009. In the past, Corbett was appointed as Russell County’s Emergency Management Director and helped Auburn University create its first emergency management program in 2008.

Corbett has held his current position since 2020 and his training seminars include lockdown procedures, evacuation protocols and active shooter response techniques, according to CVCC’s press release.

As a 15-year-old, Corbett began his public service career as a volunteer firefighter and later became the youngest emergency medical technician in Alabama. He was also a member of Russell County’s SWAT team for five years between 1997 and 2002.

Currently, Corbett is also in his third term as a Russell County Commissioner and has received awards from the National Association of Counties for three of his projects.

In 2020, Corbett was inducted into the CVCC Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Alumnus, having earned his associate’s degree in criminal justice from CVCC before finishing his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in education at Troy University. Corbett also has paramedic and law enforcement certifications in Alabama and Georgia, as well as an international emergency management certification.