Changes for buying Atlanta Falcons tickets this season

ATLANTA, Ga. — Buying Falcons tickets at the stadium is a thing of the past with the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium comes a new way to purchase tickets.

When NFL teams build new stadiums like this $1.5 billion one they’ve gotta find a way to pay for it. That’s where personal seat licenses come in.

PSL’s are one time fees for the rights to buy season tickets and the money spent goes toward the cost of the stadium’s construction. News 3 spoke with a few team officials who explained why PSL’s are necessary.

“You buy your seat and you own your seat. You can decide if you want to keep that seat forever or sell that seat It gets you access to Falcons games and a lot of other events. We have the secondary ticket market which allows you to get single game tickets if you want,” says Rich McKay.

“19 stadiums in the NFL. Generally the newer builds are PSL stadiums. Other renovations are also PSL’s but you’re funding that as new stadiums come online PSL’s are pretty common across the board,” says Stephen Cannon.

The PSL’s range from $10,000 to $45,000 for club seats and from $500 to $5,500 for non-club seats. Down payments of 10 percent are required when sales contracts are signed. Cannon told me about 93 percent of the PSL’s have been sold leaving only around 5,000 left.

On top of the one-time PSL fee, the season tickets will range from $55 to $385 per game. There won’t be any single-game tickets available for purchase directly from the team this season, but you’ll still be able to buy them through secondary sites like TicketMaster, which has a partnership with the Falcons. No season tickets are available without a PSL.