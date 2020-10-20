Chaotic clouds and dapples of sunshine as subtropical air mass builds over Florida

You’ll notice over the course of the next 48 hours, there will be more cloud cover. At the same time, there will be bright sunshine because this pattern is very disorganized in the sub-tropical air mass over Florida and as far south to the Keys.

This pattern will bring periods of clouds but very little chances for rainfall. Until we get something that will increase our chances of rain it’ll have to be either a cold front or tropical system.

Our forecast will be two fronts, which we’ll be tracking in the First Alert Forecast. The first front will move into the region Friday and during the day Saturday.

This first cool front is not very strong, in fact, I would call it a weak cool front. But we cannot rule out a few showers and even a couple of thunderstorms until this front passes our region and stalls across Florida.

Sunday looks clear and temperatures don’t moderate too much, so expect the lower 80s for highs and overnight low readings down into the lower 60s.

As far as the second cold front this one’s a little stronger, however, models show a lot of inconsistency with the physical passage of this front just keep in mind that Tuesday through Thursday of next week may be a bit unsettled until the front passes through the region, and if they had time I would expect to see another cooldown.