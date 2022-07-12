OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Monday’s construction zone crash that killed one worker and seriously injured another along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika is under investigation by Opelika Police, OSHA, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, the owner of the company the two men worked with tells WRBL he is devastated; the worker who died had been with the company for nearly four decades.

Opelika police say the crash happened Monday afternoon around 3:30 when a driver in their late seventy’s struck the two workers.

“Paramedics immediately began providing care to the injured. One of those individuals was flown to Piedmont by helicopter, the other taken by ambulance on the ground,” said Chief Shane Healey.

63-year-old Dana McGuire of Notasulga died at the hospital. 45-year-old Dewayne Ledbetter’s sister tells WRBL he’s still hospitalized with swelling of the brain and a brain bleed. Ledbetter has a broken leg and pelvis.

Investigators say the impact appears to be a tragic accident at this point in their investigation. Police say the driver did not leave the scene, was not speeding, was not driving distracted, and was not impaired. Chief Healey says an arrest has not been made at this point, and he does not anticipate one.

“Anytime there is a crash involving the death of someone, there is a complete investigation to ensure there is no criminal culpability, and then it’s presented to a grand jury to see if there are any charges. Right now, it just appears to be a tragedy,” said Chief Shane Healey.

East Alabama Paving was the contractor working to widen and resurface the stretch of Marvyn Parkway when the crash occurred near Southview Primary.

McGuire and Ledbetter worked with a subcontractor, Hornsby Striping Company. The striping company’s owner cried on the phone when WRBL reached out for a comment, saying McGuire had worked with the small company for 40 years and was a mentor and good friend who helped start the company with the owner’s dad. The owner says Ledbetter was also a longtime employee and good friend. The company had six employees and is utterly devastated by Monday’s events.

When the crash report is done, more details will be shared.