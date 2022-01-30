Charges pending in shooting death of 16-year-old Valley teen

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Charges are pending in the shooting death of 16-year-old Antavious Walton of Valley.

On January 29th at approximately 5:30 P.M., officers of the Valley Police department were called to a residence in the 5800 block of 19th Avenue about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Walton unresponsive on the floor of his bedroom. Walton had received a single gunshot wound to the torso. Once the scene was secure, EAFD EMS entered and found Walton had died.

“The scene was turned over to Valley Investigators who processed the scene and interviewed witnesses and the shooter. The shooter, a 17-year-old male of Valley, and the witnesses told investigators that the 17-year-old was attempting to unload the weapon when it fired and that the shooting was accidental,” said Chief Mike Reynolds.

Investigators confirm charges are pending, and the case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case, please call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at 3234-756-5200.