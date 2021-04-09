 

Charleston community mourns KJ Taylor with vigil

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friends and family came out to remember and mourn the loss of shooting victim KJ Taylor Friday night.

On the corner of Glenwood and Central Avenue on the west end of Charleston Wednesday, the 18-year-old Capital High School senior was shot and killed. A memorial vigil was held at the same location bringing in a huge crowd.

Those in attendance included his teammates, neighbors, and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Candles, flowers, and other items were placed on the sidewalk along with the numbers 6 and 11, the numbers he sported while he was a student-athlete.

A few of Taylor’s friends spoke on his sudden passing and the legacy he left behind.

This means a lot. A lot of people out here like it means that all of them love him. For real, it’s showing love for the community.

Kevin Tinsley, KJ Taylor’s friend

Taylor’s friend Kevin Tinsley also mentioned he saw their relationship as family and that he considered KJ “as a brother.”

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating Taylor’s death.

If anyone has information about this investigation, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 62° 60°

Saturday

69° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 69° 58°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 77° 51°

Monday

83° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 83° 57°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 81° 59°

Wednesday

72° / 55°
Few Showers
Few Showers 35% 72° 55°

Thursday

74° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
63°

64°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
64°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
63°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
64°

66°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
66°

66°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
66°

66°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
66°

67°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

66°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
63°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories