COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chattahoochee Circuit DA Stacey Jackson has been selected to chair the hearing committee of the new Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission.

This commission was established by the General Assembly earlier this year to provide outsight of the state’s prosecutors. It was controversial legislation that critics claimed was aimed at targeting Democratic district attorneys. Supporters say it gives the state the power to discipline or remove district attorneys who selectively prosecute or don’t prosecute state laws.

Jackson was appointed DA last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp after former DA Mark Jones was convicted of public corruption and sentenced to prison.

Jackson was appointed to the commission by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. The commission Jackson will oversee consists of three members.

Here’s what Jackson had to say about the commission.

“Well, I think it’s just an opportunity to make sure that all prosecutors across the state are kind of on the same page as for as public safety and protecting the community in their own particular judicial circuits,” Jackson said.

In addition to the Hearing Committee, there is also an Investigative Committee.