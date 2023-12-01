COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –– Muscogee County District Attorney Stacey Jackson has taken a temporary medical leave of absence, the District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to WRBL.

Chief Assistant DA Donald Kelly is now the acting DA of the Chattahoochee Circuit, according to the letter that Kelly wrote Chief Superior Court Judge Arthur Smith on Nov. 28.

The nature of Jackson’s health condition was not outlined in Kelly’s letter.

The letter was copied to Gov. Brian Kemp, and elected and law enforcement officials in the Chattahoochee Circuit and at the state level.

Kelly, who was sworn in on Tuesday by Smith, will serve in that role until Jackson returns, which will likely not be until after the first of the year.

“District Attorney Jackson has worked hard over the past 18 months to

rebuild an office that was understaffed and overworked when he took office,” Kelly said in a prepared statement “My goal is to keep doing that work until he returns.”

Jackson’s circuit consists of six counties, Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Marion, and Chattahoochee. He assumed the office in May of last year. He was appointed to replace former DA Mark Jones, who was convicted in November 2021 of public corruption.

Jackson, a Harris County native, started his legal career as a prosecutor in the DA’s office. He spent 15 years as a criminal defense attorney before moving back into the DA’s office.