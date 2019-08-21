Chattahoochee County preps for the 2020 Census

Chattahoochee County met with residents to start training on how they plan to reach as many residents as they can for the 2020 Census.

Chattahoochee County Commission created “US 2020 Complete Count committee,” to make sure they are contacting as many people as possible. The 2010 Census showed that there are around 11,000 people living in Chattahoochee county.

County manager Laura Lee Bernstein says one of the challenges they had in conducting the 2010 census was people not answering the doors to complete the census. Bernstein says this time around they want to try out some new techniques.

“We had some challenges in 2010 with the 2010 census with not everyone being counted and usually that’s because of fear. It’s a fear based situation,” Bernstein said.

“We’re unsure of people coming to door, we’re knocking, trying to get those numbers counted, so this time we really want to get everyone out in the community, out and counting so that we can get those numbers that we need.”

Bernstein says due to many of their residents being from Fort Benning and of Hispanic origin they want to make sure they have individuals on the committee who speak Spanish as well.

The committee plans to divide into sub-groups to cover several different areas throughout the county.