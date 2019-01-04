Chattahoochee River nearly 3 feet above flood stage in downtown Columbus

The Chattahoochee River in downtown Columbus exceeded flood stage early Friday and is expected to remain well above normal for the foreseeable future.

At 1:45 p.m., the river was at 29.79 feet, according to the National Weather Service gauge near the 14th Street bridge. Flood stage for the river is 27 feet.

The forecast calls for the river to rise at least another foot before the end of the day and approach 31 feet. It should stay at that level through Saturday. That will be the highest mark for the river since December 2015. The extended forecast has the river above flood stage through at least Jan. 9.

The riverwalk areas on both sides of the Chattahoochee in downtown Columbus and Phenix City are designed to handle the high water in these conditions. The river at this stage will not come close to spilling into streets in Columbus and Phenix City.

“This is not good for recreation, but it’s not a threat,” News 3 Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald.

Heavy rains in Columbus and upstream, along with saturated ground has set the stage for the high water.

“It has rained like crazy upstream,” said News 3 Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald. “That’s part of the problem that we are dealing with right now. And we will be dealing with it for some time.”

Georgia Power Co. is trying to manage its flows in its reservoirs upstream from Columbus.

At 1 p.m. Friday, the dam at Lake Oliver had six of its 33 gates open, said Georgia Power Co., spokesman Robert Watkins. By comparison, only one of the 19 gates on the dam at Lake Harding was open, Watkins said.