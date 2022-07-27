PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) is bringing the College to the Community. College officials are hitting the road for the annual bus tour designed to encourage community members to enroll in CVCC in the fall.

“We’ve enjoyed being able to offer the community the bus tour for a few years now, and it’s always exciting to be able to take the College to the people,” said Amanda Gamble, recruiter for the CVCC.

On Thursday, July 28, CVCC will make two stops to share information about programs of study, financial aid, and other resources during the bus tour, spending approximately two hours at each location. Potential students have the opportunity to apply on site as well as talk one-on-one with employees to get their questions answered.

The bus tour schedule on Thursday, July 28, includes a stop at Piggly Wiggly in Phenix City, located at 512 13th Street from 9:00 a.m. to11:00 a.m. and the Piggly Wiggly in Columbus, GA located at 1359 13th Street from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fall registration is set for Aug. 17, 18, and 19, with classes beginning on Aug. 22. For more information, call 334-291-4900 or click here.