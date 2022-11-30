PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Pirate Food Pantry at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) is low on food and needs your help. To fill it back up, the college will hold an art show and concert at its Instructional and Performing Arts Center auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 6 starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

This event is free to attend. Donors of nonperishable items will be entered to win one of three $50 gift cards. One item will earn an attendee a single ticket while a bag of items will earn them five. Three winning tickets will be drawn at the end of the concert.

Student artwork will include paintings and drawings, according to Dr. Sherri Taylor, dean of students and campus services at CVCC. At the concert, CVCC’s chorus will perform traditional Christmas music and other popular songs.

“We have students that use that pantry almost daily,” she said. “They’ll come in and, you know… We have everything from food that they can heat up and use right then for breakfast or lunch. Some of them stay late in the evening. They may need food for dinner.”

Taylor said a lot of CVCC students have been affected financially by COVID-19 and other factors.

“So we just want to make sure we’re able to provide a very nurturing environment for our students and have things like that available for them,” she said.

CVCC is located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City.