Chattahoochee Valley Community College hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for 3D laboratories

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) The Chattahoochee Valley Community College has a new source of technology that offers students hands-on learning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday featuring two labs with Z-Space computers. Students in the Health Science and Nursing field are now able to learn about their curriculum virtually, wearing 3-D glasses.

Directors at the college say it’s a fun way for students to interact and it helps save money, removing the use of textbooks.

“We don’t have to buy frogs or pigs for them to dissect they can do that with this technology and I think it gives them a real-world feel of them being able to do the type of things they would do in a lab,” says Jackie Screws, Chattahoochee Valley Community College President.

The CVCC received a 250 thousand grant from the Alabama Community College System to create the labs.