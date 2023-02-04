COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame has elected five new members. Longtime Columbus State tennis coach, Mary Blackmon; who was also instrumental in getting Title IX passed. Former Central Red Devil baseball coach, Ron Nelson. Nelson has over 500 wins with the Red Devils, and is a two-time State Championship runner-up. Richard Mahone, one of the greatest high school and collegiate coaches in the Chattahoochee valley. He has won over 700 games in his career. John Walden, a huge contributor to the developments of athletics at Columbus State University. And, Sports Anchor Dave Platta. Platta spent 36 years covering sports in the Chattahoochee valley. Congratulations to all of the new inductees.