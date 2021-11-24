Chatty LaGrange Women come together to feed the community

LaGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – Chatty LaGrange Women, a Facebook group that contains over 5,000 women who strive to help in the community, came together on Nov. 24, 2021 to feed individuals in an independent living facility.

Deborah Galloway, a member of Chatty LaGrange Women, said she received a call in October from the independent living facility asking if she could help put together a Thanksgiving meal for the residents.

“When I hear the need, I have to answer that need. I can’t say no, it just ripped my heart out to think that there were elderly people that might not have a little bit of love today or for this holiday season and they need it. They need it so bad,” said Galloway.

According to another Chatty, another woman from the Facebook Group, this is not the first time Galloway has organized a meal for the community, she routinely organizes meals for the elderly and homeless. Galloway received many donations for the Thanksgiving meal including the turkey and all main dishes.

She said about two dozen women from Chatty LaGrange Women came together for the meal. Some donated items, some cooked and some volunteered to serve the meal at the facility.

“With helping in the community, it’s just giving back which is so important. In today’s society it’s tough but we have to give back, we have to take care of the ones that can’t take care of themselves,” said Galloway.

Ashley Foster, the Property Manager of the independent living facility, said along with the Thanksgiving meal the Chatty LaGrange Women have donated mattresses, pillows, sheets, quilts and a ping pong table just in the last month.

“Well, for a lot of them it means a lot because they again, don’t have families, they don’t have anywhere to go, some can’t get out if they’re sick or elderly. I’ve heard nothing but positive for the last several weeks and lots of thanks to the Chatty Women for helping to organize it,” said Foster.

Foster said she is grateful for the Chatty LaGrange Women because they have put a lot of time and effort into the meals that she does not have.

Chatty LaGrange Women will be returning to the facility next month to host a Christmas meal for the residents.