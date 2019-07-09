Chick-fil-A offering free food and “udderly” good time for Cow Appreciation Day

Cow Appreciation Day® is set for Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at your favorite Chick-Fil- A store.

“Break out your spots and cow bells. We’re celebrating our favorite bovines the best way we know how: free chicken,” explained the company.

Chick-fil-A even offers up tips on “How to Cow” by sharing, “Cow Appreciation Day is the one day of the year when it’s okay to dress udderly crazy in exchange for free food.”

Here’s how it works:

Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really).

Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.

Receive a free entree!

(Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)

Click HERE for more Cow Appreciation Day info