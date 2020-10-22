Chick-fil-A sauces coming to a grocery store near you

Chick-fil-A is rolling out 16 ounce bottles of two of its signature sauces.

Starting in mid-November, the Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces can be purchased at participating Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, with a nationwide rollout scheduled for early 2021.  The sauces are Chick-fil-A’s first menu item to be sold in retail locations. 

With every retail store purchase of a 16-ounce bottled sauce, all royalties Chick-fil-A, Inc. receives will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship Initiative. Since 1970, Chick-fil-A has helped nearly 60,000 Team Members pay for their education through a total investment of $92 million in scholarships, with $17 million in scholarships being awarded to 6,700 restaurant Team Members in 47 states and Canada just this year. 

Retail sales of the 16-ounce bottled sauces start around $3.49

