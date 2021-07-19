Chick-fil-A’s new Auburn restaurant opening July 22

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open for business in Auburn on Thursday, July 22, bringing around 125 full and part-time jobs to the community. Chick-fil-A Auburn is located at 326 W. Magnolia Ave., in the 320 West Mag apartment building, across the street from Auburn University’s campus. Chick-fil-A Auburn will be open for business from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-AÒ, Inc. has selected Bob McFadden as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Auburn. McFadden will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 125 full- and part-time Team Members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests.

Chick-fil-A remains committed to serving guests safely. Chick-fil-A Auburn will open for full dine-in service, drive-thru, and carry out. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or online ordering.

A South Carolina native, McFadden began his career with Chick-fil-A working in operations and marketing for several Chick-fil-A restaurants after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech and master’s degree from Kennesaw State University. As a result of his hard work and determination, McFadden became the Operator of his first restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chick-fil-A Kenwood Towne Centre. In 2003, McFadden moved to Auburn, Alabama, to become the Operator of Chick-fil-A Magnolia Ave. In 2019, he received the opportunity to become the Operator of Chick-fil-A Eufaula until late last year. With the opening of his new restaurant, Chick-fil-A Auburn, McFadden is eager to continue building meaningful relationships in the local Auburn community.

I have called the Auburn community my home for nearly 20 years, and I’m excited to bring Chick-fil-A’s great-tasting food and genuine hospitality to the community,” said McFadden. “I look forward to creating a top-notch working environment for my Team Members and a remarkable dining experience for our guests.”

Chick-fil-A franchised operators are committed to hiring, developing, retaining top talent, and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. They also offer their Team Members opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring, and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Chick-fil-A focuses on serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients. The produce used in recipes is delivered to kitchens up to six times a week. Salads are made with whole fruits and vegetables that are chopped and prepared fresh throughout the day. Chick-fil-A Lemonade is made from three simple ingredients: lemon juice, sugar, and water.

Breaded chicken is pressure cooked in 100% fully refined peanut oil, and all U.S. Chick-fil-A restaurants now serve chicken raised with No Antibiotics Ever, starting from the egg. By not allowing antibiotics of any kind, Chick-fil-A chicken meets the highest commitment for non-antibiotic use. For more information about the Chick-fil-A No Antibiotics Ever commitment, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/no-antibiotics-ever.

With a longstanding tradition in the restaurant industry for setting high standards in customer service, Chick-fil-A earned recognition for providing the “best fast food customer service in America” according to America’s Best Customer Service 2020 report by Newsweek, among other honors.

For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people, and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com. For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Auburn, visit the Chick-fil-A Auburn Facebook page and follow along on Instagram.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family-owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A restaurants serve freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states Washington, D.C., and Canada.

A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek’s 2019 America’s Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards, including “The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand” and “Best Brand for Overall Experience.” Additionally, Glassdoor named Chick-fil-A, Inc. one of the top 100 best places to work in 2020. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.