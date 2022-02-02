Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon ‘Crime flowing like a river through Columbus’ – enough is enough

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In a news conference held Feb. 2, by the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Chief of Police, Freddie Blackmon reiterated that enough is enough, referring to the violent crimes that have torn families and communities apart.

Chief Blackmon says this is not a one and done operation.

From Jan. 28 – Jan 30. CPD and Georgia State Patrol teamed up and executed a crime suppression operation to reduce crime, by patrolling hot spot locations around Columbus.

“It is definitely not a one and done situation, it’s not a one and done approach … We have various strategies that will be similar to what took place last weekend.” Columbus Chief of Police – Freddie Blackmon

The detail resulted in:

59 people arrested

109 criminal charges

21 arrest warrants

20 DUI arrests

612 traffic citations issued

483 traffic warnings issued

10 firearms seized

$2980 in illegal drugs seized

Back in 2021, there were 70 homicides, 63 of which were murders. Chief Blackmon says the uptick in crime the Columbus community has experienced is flowing like a river through this city, but with this joint task force it will be stopped.

“All the men and women of the Columbus Police Department and the members of the Georgia State Patrol who started out on this process, as we began this year, to build the foundation to stop that flow. Our men and women are willing every day to build that dam and we will not stop until we get that built.” Columbus Chief of Police – Freddie Blackmon

Columbus Mayor, Skip Henderson says that this past weekend’s operation is just an example of things to come.

“We are not going to put up with people terrorizing the neighborhoods in Columbus, Georgia … every resource available to the Columbus Police Department will be brought to bare on stopping that activity by separating them from their freedom.” Mayor Skip Henderson

Mayor Henderson also stated, the key is collaboration. The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol and the Muscogee County DA’s Office are working together to reduce the increased crime Columbus has experienced.