Child dies after being left in daycare van

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla- A sad and disturbing story this morning out of Florida.

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found dead inside a hot daycare center van.

The last day of a two-year-old boy’s life was inside a van parked outside the Oakland Park daycare center, Ceressa’s Daycare and Preschool. How long he’d been in that van and why he wasn’t inside the building remains unknown.

Workers discovered his little body in the vehicle and called police. He’d already died.

A child’s body heats three-to-five times faster than adults. Experts say at 104 degrees their major organs can begin to shut down.

“We know that at some time earlier today the boy was transported to this facility inside that van. What happened once they arrived here Is under investigation,” said Keyla Concepcion with the Browa