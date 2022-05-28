OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) A child has died in a Saturday morning crash in Opelika. At 8:42 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a three vehicle crash with injuries in the 2700 Block of Westpoint Parkway.

First responders located several victims with serious injuries. One of the passengers, a 5-year-old juvenile, was removed from the vehicle and appeared to be in cardiac arrest. Medics began life-saving measures while transporting the child to East Alabama Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries. Two vicitims, a 34-year-old female and a 10-year-old juvenile, were transported via ambulance, and a 46-year-old female was transported via helicopter, to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. A 9-year-old juvenile was transported via helicopter to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, AL for treatment.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.