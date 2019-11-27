Child taken to hospital after falling into motel pool in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A child was taken to the hospital Monday evening after falling into a motel pool, according to fire officials.

According to Cpt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fountainbleau Inn on Flagg Street.

Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the initial report was a possible drowning but at this time, the investigation points to a medical issue and not a drowning.

The condition of the child is not known at this time.