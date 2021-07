WASHINGTON (WRBL) – July 15, 2021 the U.S. government began depositing child tax credit funds into the accounts of more than 35 million families.

President Biden expanded the credit for one year as part of pandemic relief.

The tax credit grants payments of up to $3,600 for kids under six–and $3,000 for older children.

Half the money will be paid out over six months. Parents will have to claim the rest on their tax returns.