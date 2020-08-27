Children, parents spammed with porn during kindergarten orientation on Zoom

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Area School District Superintendent Brian Uplinger, tells Eyewitness News that someone hacked into a Zoom meeting for students and parents during kindergarten orientation at McAdoo-Kelayers Elementary School Thursday.

Twenty-five to 30 people, including the children, were exposed to pornographic video and inappropriate comments, including racial slurs.

Uplinger says he was on the Zoom feed when the incident happened. He says the State Police are investigating and the district will prosecute to fullest extent of the law.

He has also called all the families and apologized for the incident.

Reporter Caroline Foreback will have much more on this story and reaction from parents on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

