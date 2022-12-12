COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a two-year hiatus, it’s back! Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus will hold its annual children’s Christmas party on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Columbus Civic Center, says a Davis Broadcasting press release. Each child 12 and under will receive a free toy and McDonalds coupon, while supplies last. There will be a raffle for children to potentially receive bikes.

Doors will open at 2 p.m., and the party will begin at 2:30 p.m. While this event is free and open to the public, it is intended for children 12 and under in need of Christmas presents. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.

Karen Robinson, promotions director with Davis Broadcasting, said Santa will be present to take pictures with children who receive bikes and other toys. Additionally, she said there will be music and performances.

“This event is one of our favorites,” she said. “With the help of donations from the tri-city community, every child that has attended our annual children’s Christmas party has walked away with a bike or toy to put under the Christmas tree and a McDonalds meal gift card.”

Proceeds raised from the Davis Broadcasting 24-hour Radiothon were used to purchase bikes and toys for this event. Sponsors for this year’s event are CareSource, Miller-Motte College, McDonalds and Peach State Health Plan.

Due to this being cold and flu season and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, face masks are suggested.

For more information, contact Robinson at krobinson@dbicolumbus.com.