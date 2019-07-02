Child’s body recovered from river after two day search effort

A Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Service search crew found the body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Sunday evening.

Jeremiah Melton’s body was recovered about 8 a.m. Tuesday more than seven miles south of where the three-day search was centered. The location was south of Oxbow Meadows where the river winds onto Fort Benning.

“We wasn’t going to give up here and this one unfortunately for the family and for us this only lasted a couple of days, but we were prepared to give the family closure if it takes us 10 days, it takes us 10 days,” said Bryan Watson, Columbus Fire EMS Battalion Chief.

The search with dive teams, boats, jet skis, helicopters, and drones started almost immediately. It continued throughout the day Monday and resumed at first light today.