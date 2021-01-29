Chill out with rain, wind, and sun as a winter pattern hits, so bundle up!

The weekend forecast will start off cloudy and cold but seasonal Saturday. A cold front sweeps through Sunday, with upper 60s and even a 70° reading or two ahead of the front.

Monday and Tuesday will feel the coldest, with the upper low portion of the storm system pumping in colder readings on Monday. Because of this, temperatures will remain into the mid to upper 40s for highs and a wind chill value into the upper 30s. Tuesday morning will be similar, so bundle-up!

The remainder of the week we will get some sunshine but readings remain chilly. Another front enters late Thursday and early Friday for more rain and this one does not appear to have a severe component to it. Stay tuned as always.