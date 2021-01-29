 

Chill out with rain, wind, and sun as a winter pattern hits, so bundle up!

News
Posted: / Updated:

The weekend forecast will start off cloudy and cold but seasonal Saturday. A cold front sweeps through Sunday, with upper 60s and even a 70° reading or two ahead of the front.

Monday and Tuesday will feel the coldest, with the upper low portion of the storm system pumping in colder readings on Monday. Because of this, temperatures will remain into the mid to upper 40s for highs and a wind chill value into the upper 30s. Tuesday morning will be similar, so bundle-up!

The remainder of the week we will get some sunshine but readings remain chilly. Another front enters late Thursday and early Friday for more rain and this one does not appear to have a severe component to it. Stay tuned as always.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

54° / 33°
Clear
Clear 0% 54° 33°

Saturday

61° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 61° 50°

Sunday

67° / 41°
Rain
Rain 88% 67° 41°

Monday

47° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 47° 34°

Tuesday

55° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 55° 30°

Wednesday

60° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 60° 41°

Thursday

67° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 67° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

7 PM
Clear
1%
51°

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

45°

9 PM
Clear
1%
45°

41°

10 PM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
36°

36°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

35°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
35°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
35°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

35°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
35°

35°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
35°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
44°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories