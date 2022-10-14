COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Lots of sunshine for the start of our weekend thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures will remain pleasant with afternoon highs remaining cooler and only reaching into the lower 80s. With the passage of another cold front on Monday, we will see a chance of rain and showers ahead of the front. After the front pushes through the region, we will start to see another drop in temperatures with readings Tuesday morning dipping into the mid 40s and only climbing into the mid 60s by that afternoon.

This front on Monday will bring some of the coldest air we have seen this year, this will cause a strong drop in temperatures. With some areas possibly seeing frost Wednesday and Thursday when reading dip into the mid 30s in the morning. Even though morning temperatures will be chilly, we will see lots of sunshine after Monday’s front and afternoon temperatures will get into the 60s.