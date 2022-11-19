TODAY: Saturday will featuring a sunny start, but clouds will be increasing as we go through the day. Highs today will top out in the upper 50s to near 60. Tonight, we won’t be quite as cool due to the mostly cloudy conditions, and that will keep our temps up a little bit, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be the exact opposite of Saturday as we start out mostly cloudy and should see the sunshine return.

UPCOMING WEEK: Monday will remain dry with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday into early Wednesday, we have a chance for some showers in the area with mostly cloudy skies and highs in mid 50s Tuesday, low 60s on Wednesday.

As of now, Thanksgiving Day is looking dry with just a mix of sun and clouds and highs pretty seasonable, mid to upper 60s. Friday, we’ll see s a front swing through and bring another chance for some rain to the Chattahoochee Valley. But, that system is out of here, along with the rain, just in time for next Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian