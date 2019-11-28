Choir supports family of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — During the days, hours and minutes that passed as Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney went missing, the Birmingham community became honorary members of the McKinney family as it prayed and searched for her.

In the spirit of love and charity, the Evelyn S. Hardy Men of Distinction Male Chorus of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church presented a love offering of song and a Thanksgiving basket to the family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

“They’ve lost a loved one,” director of male chorus Vedric Smith said. “That’s going to be one empty plate at the table.”

Vedric Shelby, director of male chorus for the church, said when the attention fades, families who experience a sudden loss like McKinney’s family often feel forgotten and wanted the McKinney family to know that they’re still praying for them as “Cupcake” will never be forgotten.

“We also want to know that we’re thinking of them during this time of the year and that we’re going to be there for them,” he said.

The presentation was held at the home of Kamille’s grandmother house.

According to court records, the 3-year-old died of suffocation on Oct. 12th, the same day she went missing. Her body was found in a dumpster near Center Point Oct. 22.

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown have both been accused of kidnapping McKinney and have been charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 14.

If Stallworth and Brown are convicted, both could face the death penalty.

