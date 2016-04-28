Choosing a primary care physician

Many health insurance plans require you to designate a primary care physician, but finding the right doctor can be difficult. Consumer Reports says your primary care doctor is critical to your health.

“Evidence suggests having a primary care doctor means you’re less likely to die of cancer, heart disease, or stroke. You’re also less likely to need to go to an emergency room or be admitted to a hospital,” said Dr. Orly Avitzur, Medical Advisor for Consumer Reports.

Avitzur suggests using your first appointment with any new doctor to make sure you’ll work well together. Ask yourself if the doctor listened without interrupting? Did the doctor ask more than just a checklist of yes/no questions? You want a doctor who also asks for your input, orders the right tests and prescribes the best possible treatment.

You can go to Informedpatientinstitute.org to see if there’s a report card for your doctor.