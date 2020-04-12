Christ Deliverance Temple “The Life Center” celebrates Easter with resurrection parade

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The celebration of Easter at Christ Deliverance Temple “The Life Center,” took a different approach this year.

“Because we can’t have service in the building, the church is leaving the building so we decided to have a parade and caravan together and letting the world know that Jesus has risen,” says Avery Hudson, Lead Pastor of Christ Deliverance Temple “The Life Church.”

As the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus, church members decided a resurrection parade was a great way to spread peace.

Goodie bags filled with food and supplies were loaded up to give a special treat to first responders at St. Francis Emory Healthcare.

“We’re always trying to do health fairs in our community to grow our community and so this is just a few of our parishioners that have come out today and be a blessing to our first responders at St. Francis,” says Hudson.

Signs and streamers were all displayed on cars letting people know Jesus is not forgotten.

“This right here is a great day for us to turn out for Easter Sunday because all of us believe in Jesus Christ that is what we are here about,” says Arrie Roberts, Church Member.

A powerful message sending hope and lifting people’s spirits.

Pastor Hudson says he’s thankful everyone came out to show their support while practicing social distancing.