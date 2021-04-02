Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Catholic faithful reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in a Passion Play on the plaza of the Our Lady of Candelaria church that remained closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions, in Capiata, Paraguay, Friday, April 2, 2021. As deaths related to COVID-19 increase daily the government decreed a preventive lockdown during Holy Week. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

Actor Timothy Watkins carries a cross during his portrayal of Jesus Christ in a reenactment of the Journey to the Cross in Sydney, Australia, Friday, April 2, 2021, during Good Friday observance. Christians around the world are marking the death of Jesus Christ ahead of Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

An almost empty Welcome Rotonda roundabout is seen as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. Filipinos marked Jesus Christ’s crucifixion Friday in one of the most solemn holidays in Asia’s largest Catholic nation which combined with a weeklong coronavirus lockdown to empty Manila’s streets of crowds and heavy traffic jams. Major highways and roads were eerily quiet on Good Friday and churches were deserted too after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A Christian enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

In the wake of suicide bomb attack at a church in Makassar, South Sulawesi on March 28, armed police stand guard outside the St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral during Mass on the holy day of Good Friday, April 2, 2021, in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Nuns participate in a procession to mark Good Friday in Jammu, India, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A Christian carries a cross as he walks along the Via Dolorosa towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s old city, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Nuns walk from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, before the the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s Old City, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, center, carries the holy cross at the Way of the Cross ceremony as part of the Holy Easter celebration, in the Sacre Coeur basilica, in Paris, Friday, April 2, 2021. In France, a nationwide 7 p.m. curfew is forcing parishes to move Good Friday ceremonies forward in the day, as the traditional Catholic night processions are being drastically scaled back or cancelled. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The faithful attend the Way of the Cross ceremony as part of the Holy Easter celebration, in the Sacre Coeur basilica, in Paris, Friday, April 2, 2021. In France, a nationwide 7 p.m. curfew is forcing parishes to move Good Friday ceremonies forward in the day, as the traditional Catholic night processions are being drastically scaled back or cancelled. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A priest attends a Good Friday Mass for the Passion of Christ, at a church in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians in Lebanon observed Good Friday under a COVID-19 lockdown and amid a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the massive explosion that demolished parts of the capital last year. Even traditional Easter sweets are a luxury few can afford. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A Christian boy, center, wears a mask with the colors of the Lebanese flag to protect from COVID-19, as he attends with his family a Good Friday Mass for the Passion of Christ, at a church in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians in Lebanon observed Good Friday under a COVID-19 lockdown and amid a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the massive explosion that demolished parts of the capital last year. Even traditional Easter sweets are a luxury few can afford. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A penitent known as a “gateador” or crawler with a cluster of thorns tied to his back, walks on his knees through the streets in a pilgrimage to Calvary to symbolically purge his sins or give thanks for a promise granted, as part of a Good Friday tradition in San Andres Sajcabaja, Guatemala, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians in Latin America mark Good Friday this year amid the coronavirus crisis with some religious sites open to limited numbers of faithful but none of the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the Holy Week leading up to Easter. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A Christian carries a cross in a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City, Friday, April 2, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Christians in Latin America mark Good Friday this year amid the coronavirus crisis with some religious sites open to limited numbers of faithful but none of the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the Holy Week leading up to Easter. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Brando Neri Luna plays the role of Jesus Christ during the Passion Play of Iztapalapa, outside the Cathedral, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Friday, April 2, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. To help prevent the spread of the COVID-19, Latin America’s most famous re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ was closed to the public and transmitted live so people could watch at home, for a second consecutive year. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis – or Way of the Cross – ceremony in St. Peter’s Square empty of the faithful following Italy’s ban on gatherings to contain coronavirus contagion, at the Vatican, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

In Jerusalem, many holy sites were open, thanks to an ambitious Israeli vaccination campaign. It was a stark contrast to last year, when the city was under lockdown. In neighboring Lebanon, Christians observed Good Friday under a lockdown and suffering a severe economic crisis.

In Latin America, penitents from Mexico and Guatemala to Paraguay carried tree branches covered with thorns and large crosses in Passion Plays reenacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. At the Vatican, Pope Francis presided over a torch-lit Way of the Cross ceremony in St. Peter’s Square, foregoing for a second year the traditional Colosseum procession that draws thousands of pilgrims, tourists and Romans.

Worshippers in the Philippines and France marked a second annual Holy Week under movement restrictions amid outbreaks fanned by more contagious strains. In the U.S., officials urged Christians to celebrate outdoors, while social distancing, or in virtual ceremonies.

In Jerusalem’s Old City, Franciscan friars in brown robes led hundreds of worshippers down the Via Dolorosa, retracing what tradition holds were Jesus’ final steps, while reciting prayers through loudspeakers at the Stations of the Cross. Another group carried a large wooden cross, singing hymns and pausing to offer prayers.

Religious sites were open to limited numbers of faithful. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, died and rose from the dead, was open to visitors with masks and social distancing.

Despite one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, air travel to and from Israel is still limited by quarantine and other restrictions, keeping away the foreign pilgrims who usually throng Jerusalem during Holy Week. In past years, tens of thousands of pilgrims would descend on the city’s holy sites.

“In regular years we urge people to come out. Last year we told people to stay at home,” said Wadie Abunassar, an adviser to church leaders in the Holy Land. “This year we are somehow silent.”

“We have to pray for those who can’t be here,” said Alejandro Gonzalez, a Mexican living in Israel. “Those of us who can be here have a responsibility to keep them in mind and to go in this Way of the Cross that they are going through as well.”

In Lebanon, Christians observed Good Friday amid a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the massive explosion that demolished parts of the capital last year. Even traditional Easter sweets are a luxury few can afford.

“People are not even talking about the feast,” says Majida Al Asaily, owner of a sweets shop in Beirut. “We haven’t witnessed anything like this year, despite the war and other difficulties that we had faced before.”

At the Vatican, candles flickering in a breeze were placed in a circle around St. Peter’s Square’s central obelisk and along a path leading to steps outside St. Peter’s Basilica. There, Francis sat under a canopy in the darkness on a warm evening, listening to children reading meditations composed by other children that recounted sorrowful episodes in their lives.

One child wrote of loneliness in the COVID-19 pandemic, not being able to visit grandparents to keep them safe from contagion and missing schoolmates and teachers since schools in Italy have been closed for long stretches due to lockdown. Another wrote about grandpa dying of COVID-19 without family members in a hospital.

At one point, Francis prayed that God would give people his hope so that “we will be able to recognize you even in the darkest moments of our life.”

Anti-pandemic measures have devastated tourism in Italy and largely reduced religious pilgrimages to a trickle. Only a few hundred participants, including prelates, were allowed to attend.

In France, a nationwide 7 p.m. curfew forced parishes to move Good Friday ceremonies forward in the day, the traditional Catholic night processions drastically scaled back or cancelled. Nineteen departments in France are on localized lockdowns, where parishioners can attend daytime Mass if they sign the government’s “travel certificate.”

Fire-ravaged Notre Dame did not hold a Good Friday Mass this year, but the cathedral’s “Crown of Thorns” was being venerated by the cathedral’s clergy at its new temporary liturgical hub in the nearby church of Saint-Germain-l’Auxerrois.

In Spain, there were no traditional processions for a second year in a row. Churches limited the number of worshippers. Many parishes went online with Mass and prayers via video streaming services.

In the Philippines, streets were eerily quiet and religious gatherings were prohibited in the capital, Manila, and four outlying provinces. The government placed the bustling region of more than 25 million people back under lockdown this week as it scrambled to contain an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines had started to reopen in hopes of breathing life into its suffering economy, but infections surged last month, apparently because of more contagious strains, increased public mobility and complacency.

In Kenya, all churches were ordered to close as part of a ban on large gatherings to contain a worsening outbreak. Joseph Karinga went to his church anyway and prayed outside the shuttered doors, in a garden near a shrine to Mary.

“I will just say my rosary here and go home,” he said.