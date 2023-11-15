COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Christmas concert will be held at the Bibb Mill Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Wendi Henderson-Wyatt, a nationally renowned gospel recording artist, stopped by WRBL News 3 to provide more details about the event. Wyatt will be joined by vocalist and recording artist Regina Skeeters, and Maestro Dr. John Paul McGee for an evening of gospel, jazz and Christmas music.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Chattahoochee CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The group provides support for children undergoing judicial processes in circumstances of abuse and neglect.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite, currently on sale for $40.