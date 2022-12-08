OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual Christmas in a Railroad Town event will return to historic downtown Opelika on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., says a press release from Opelika Main Street. It will feature crafts, pictures with Santa Claus, a petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, storytelling, live music and more.

Shops and businesses downtown will be open later than usual, providing an opportunity for evening Christmas shopping. Various dining options will also be open.

“Christmas In A Railroad Town is a holiday tradition in Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Melissa Munford-McCurdy. “This is a great opportunity to explore our beautiful downtown while enjoying a wide array of different holiday activities!”

While admission to the event will be free, some activities may cost money. The press release notes that parking in downtown Opelika is always free and that hundreds of spaces will be available.

About Opelika Main Street:

Opelika Main Street was founded in 1987. Since then, it has helped historic downtown Opelika grow through facade grants, beautification projects, assistance to small businesses and through community events. For more information on Opelika Main Street, visit https://www.opelikamainstreet.org.